NFL exec makes bold prediction regarding Hopkins, potential destination

ESPN recently published an article giving NFL exec predictions (subscription required), with ESPN asking some of the league’s top executives to offer bold anonymous player predictions for the 2023 NFL season.

One of those predictions involved current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins — that the former Clemson star would wind up in a New England Patriots uniform.

A source told ESPN that he thought Hopkins would still play for Bill O’Brien, the former Houston Texans head coach who was hired to be the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator.

Of course, Hopkins and O’Brien butted heads in Houston, and Hopkins was ultimately traded to the Cardinals as a result. However, the Patriots hiring O’Brien might not eliminate the possibility of New England making a deal for Hopkins, in the eyes of one NFL executive.

“That would be interesting to pair Bill O’Brien with Hopkins if O’Brien ends up with the Patriots OC job,” an NFC exec said, per ESPN. “They might not be friendly. But they had success together with subpar quarterback play, so maybe it can work.”

The Patriots could desperately use a big-time playmaker at wideout, and Bill Belichick isn’t shy about making trades.

New England’s head coach is also a big fan of Hopkins and loves his game. The five-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro drew major praise from Belichick — and a comparison to Hall of Fame wideout Cris Carter — in December before the Patriots played the Cardinals.

“He’s got tremendous ball skills,” Belichick said. “He catches everything. Has great hands. He’s long so he’s never covered, even if he’s covered there’s a place where the ball can be that he can get it and still make the catch. Great coordination on the sidelines. And he doesn’t really look it, but he’s a strong kid. You see him break tackles. He’s a strong kid in terms of creating separation on routes, yards after contact, tough yards like around the goal line or that extra yard for a first down type of thing.”

“He’s a smart football player. Very savvy,” Belichick added. “I’d say his ball skills are at the very elite level of guys that I’ve seen in this league. He’s up there with whoever the top guys are. The Cris Carters of the world. Guys like that. I think he’s every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.”

In ESPN’s NFL exec predictions article, another team mentioned as a potential destination for Hopkins is Baltimore.

“In Hopkins, the Ravens would be getting a true vertical threat for Lamar Jackson, who many coaches say needs a rangy target,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “If Baltimore is serious about keeping Jackson, it’s time to get him more firepower on the outside.”

theScore’s Jordan Schultz reported earlier this month that the Cardinals were planning to trade Hopkins this offseason.

Hopkins, who has two years and $34.36 million remaining on his contract, was expected to ask for a new deal according to Schultz. Hopkins reportedly has a no-trade clause in his contract and would have to give his approval for any deal.

After serving a six-game suspension to start this season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, Hopkins tallied a team-high 717 receiving yards with three touchdowns and had 64 catches in nine games. He has posted 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across three seasons with the Cardinals.

