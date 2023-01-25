Transfers’ initial impact felt off the field for Clemson baseball

Riley Bertram and Willie Weiss figure to be key cogs in between the lines for Clemson’s baseball team this spring.

But it’s off the field where the Tigers’ incoming transfers are making their first mark.

When Erik Bakich was hired away from Michigan as Monte Lee’s successor over the summer, Clemson’s coach brought Bertram and Weiss with him as graduate transfers. Both were significant contributors for Bakich’s Wolverines.

Bertram was Michigan’s everyday shortstop a season ago. He batted .298, had a team-high 19 doubles and drove in 40 runs in helping the Wolverines advanced to their third straight NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, Weiss was one of Bakich’s top relievers, appearing in 22 games a season ago.

Both entered the transfer portal shortly after Bakich was hired at Clemson in mid-June and ultimately followed their coach to the ACC.

“As older guys, we didn’t bring them in to not have some kind of impact,” Bakich said. “Folks will see Riley Bertram somewhere in the infield and Willy Weiss pitching somewhere in relief in a high-leverage situation.”

But Bakich said both players’ impact has already been felt. With knowledge of how he and his staff operate – Bakich’s top assistant, associate head coach Nick Schnabel, also joined him at Clemson – Bakich said both transfers have been vital in helping Clemson’s holdovers and incoming freshmen know what the expectations are under the new regime.

“Willy Weiss and Riley Bertram, coming from Michigan, have been a great conduit between the players and the coaches as to maybe some of the explanation of why we do what we do, how we train the way we train and the reasoning behind it. Those guys have been instrumental in that regard.”

Members of Michigan’s 2019 College World Series team, Bertram and Weiss have combined to play in more than 190 games in college. Their first games in a Clemson uniform will come Feb. 17 when the Tigers open the season against Binghamton.

Photo credit: Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA TODAY Network

