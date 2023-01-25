Where are Clemson players in Kiper's first mock draft, updated Big Board?

Mel Kiper Jr. released his first 2023 mock draft this week (subscription required).

The longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst has one Clemson draft prospect in his early projections for the first round of April’s draft.

Kiper’s first mock draft projects Myles Murphy as a top-10 pick, with the highly regarded defensive end being taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the eighth overall pick.

Here’s what Kiper had to say in his analysis of the projection for Murphy to Atlanta:

The Falcons had just 21 sacks this season, which ranked 31st in the league, and they were led by Grady Jarrett’s six. Veteran edge rusher Lorenzo Carter added four, while rookie second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie had 2.5. No other player had more than two. They have to get better along the front seven. That could start here with Murphy, a complete defender who had 17.5 sacks in three seasons at Clemson. He could even kick inside to tackle on passing downs. Atlanta is another team with questions at quarterback, as rookie third-rounder Desmond Ridder flashed at times at the end of the season. He’s not a lock to be the Week 1 starter, though I expect the organization to do deep evaluations on this draft class and bring in another player to compete with him. For now, however, Murphy is too good to pass up.

Kiper’s latest Big Board rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft (as of Jan. 25) list Murphy as the No. 15 overall prospect and second-best defensive end behind Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson.

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Murphy recorded 45 tackles (11.0 for loss), a team-high-tying 6.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble over 13 games (11 starts).

Other Clemson draft prospects on Kiper’s Big Board include Bryan Bresee (No. 3 among defensive tackles), Trenton Simpson (No. 2 among inside linebackers), Davis Allen (No. 7 among tight ends) and Jordan McFadden (No. 9 among offensive guards).

Kiper has KJ Henry listed among the defensive ends that “just missed” making the top 10 at that position.

The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

