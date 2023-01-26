5-star, nation's No. 1 safety high on Clemson, set to visit this weekend

A five-star athlete from the Peach State, ranked as the country’s No. 1 safety in the 2024 class, will return to Clemson this weekend.

Buford (Ga.) High School’s KJ Bolden is set to be back on campus Saturday for the Tigers’ elite junior day.

Bolden — the nation’s No. 1 safety in his class, per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite — is high on Clemson going into the visit.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Bolden told The Clemson Insider. “Me and Clemson, we always stay in contact, so they’re like family to me. Me and my family, we want to get down there quick because Clemson’s one of the schools I’m really considering. So, this visit right here will be really big for them.”

Bolden is ranked among the top five prospects in the country for the 2024 class, regardless of position, by multiple recruiting services. 247Sports, the 247Sports Composite and ESPN all rate him as a five-star.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder will make the trip to Tiger Town on Saturday with his mother and stepdad.

He’s been to Clemson a bunch of times in the past, but is there anything in particular that Bolden is looking to get out of the visit this weekend?

“I just want to know more about it,” he said. “I’ve been going to Clemson since I was in like elementary school, the camps and stuff like that, so I’ve seen most of the campus. But I just want to sit down with the coaches and really get to talk business and talk about my future there and how they would utilize me and stuff like that.”

As far as Clemson is concerned, Bolden communicates the most with his primary recruiter for the Tigers, safeties coach/co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn.

“His message is really just we can’t wait to have you, and we’re going to try to give it our best shot,” Bolden said of what he’s been hearing from Conn heading into Saturday’s visit. “So, they’re definitely trying to give it a chance. It’s a great family culture down here, Clemson builds for life after football, things like that – he’s really trying to tell me what’s the pros about Clemson.”

Bolden, who received an offer from Clemson last June, told TCI that the Tigers “stand in a high place” in his recruitment entering the elite junior day visit.

“Just being one of my dream schools since I was little, I automatically picked them as one of the top schools,” he said. “I really can’t wait to go on the visit to get to know more about the coaches and stuff like that.”

Bolden, who boasts 40-plus offers, released a top 15 on New Year’s Day including Clemson along with Alabama, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and USC.

Bolden has a timeframe in mind for when he will further narrow things down and then ultimately make his commitment decision. He expects his whittled-down top group to feature five to seven schools.

“I’m dropping my next top schools around May, June, and then I’ll take OVs (official visits) to the schools that I feel like I have a chance there or a shot there,” he said, “and then from there on out I’m going to try to be committed by like October, August range.”

Bolden is ranked as a top-five prospect in the 2024 class regardless of position by 247Sports (No. 2), ESPN (No. 3) and the 247Sports Composite (No. 4).

