Cagle named to USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List

Clemson’s Valerie Cagle continues to be named among some of the best in college softball ahead of the 2023 season. The two-way player was named to the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 50 Watch List, which was released on Wednesday.

Cagle is joined by five other players in the ACC including Kathryn Sandercock (Florida State), Emma Ritter (Virginia Tech), Mack Leonard (Florida State), Emma Lemley (Virginia Tech) and Karina Gaskins (Notre Dame). This year’s watch list is comprised of 17 SEC players, 11 Big 12 players, seven Pac-12 players, six ACC players and two Big Ten players as well as seven players outside of the Power Five.

The Virginia native enters her fourth year with the Tigers this spring after another successful junior campaign both in the circle and at the plate. In 2022, Cagle recorded a 16-9 record, 176 strikeouts and a 1.92 ERA in the circle as well as 34 runs off of 57 hits, 44 RBIs, 13 home runs, 10 doubles and one triple in 59 game appearances at the plate.

