Clemson commit's teammate reports offer from Tigers

A future Tiger’s teammate reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday night.

Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) defensive end Solomon Williams announced the offer via social media.

Williams, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound junior in the class of 2024, is teammates at Carrollwood Day with Clemson four-star cornerback commitment Tavoy Feagin.

As a junior this past season, Williams posted 61 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks, per MaxPreps.

His list of more than two dozen offers also includes schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee and Wake Forest.

