Clemson players give their take on signees who have impressed early

Clemson is still at least a month away from spring practices, but some of the Tigers’ newcomers are already impressing.

Most of Clemson’s incoming freshmen are already on campus going through offseason workouts. Some joined the team shortly after signing last month and went through some bowl practices with the team.

Which of the newcomers have made good first impressions? Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter weighed in on that topic during their in-studio show with The Clemson Insider this week as part of a name, image and likeness deal the linebackers have inked with TCI and Dear Old Clemson.

Trotter stayed at the second level of the defense with his picks, singling out Denmark High (Georgia) four-star signee Dee Crayton and Mill Creek High (Georgia) four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson as newcomers he’s particularly eager to see on the field. Trotter compared the 6-foot-4, 202-pound Anderson to another young Tiger already on the roster.

“Jamal is somebody I can see already has physical similarities to Wade Woodaz, a big guy that stood out toward the end of the year and really made a name for himself, especially in the Tennessee game,” Trotter said. “I feel like Jamal (and Woodaz) they both have those same type of characteristics as far as tall guys and lanky guys. Fast and athletic. I’m excited to see what kind of stuff he can do and see those similarities in both of their games.”

Carter also stayed on the defensive side of the ball but went to a different position with his selection, cornerback Shelton Lewis. A three-star signee out of Stockbridge High in Georgia, Lewis was one of a handful of early signees that made the trip to Miami ahead of the Orange Bowl and took part in his first college practices in south Florida.

Carter said he came away impressed by what he saw from the 5-11, 180-pounder.

“I saw him in (Miami) just competing with our receivers,” Carter said. “(The signees) were still in their acclimation phase, and they were just competing with those guys and just battling with them. It was their first and second college practices. I can tell Shelton has that dog in him. He’s definitely going to be a star for us in the future.”

Clemson signed 27 players, including transfer quarterback Paul Tyson, in December. The group makes up the nation’s No. 11 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite, heading into February’s signing period.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

