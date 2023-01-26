Crash Course with Trotter and Carter: Episode 1

Clemson football has two of the top linebackers in the nation and they have joined forces to do a studio show for The Clemson Insider. Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter have both signed name, image and likeness deals with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do a weekly show.

In the first edition of Crash Course give the latest on workouts, preview mat drills and answer some questions from the Clemson fans.

