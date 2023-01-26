Crash Course with Trotter and Carter: Episode 1

Football

By January 26, 2023 7:10 pm

Clemson football has two of the top linebackers in the nation and they have joined forces to do a studio show for The Clemson Insider.  Jeremiah Trotter and Barrett Carter have both signed name, image and likeness deals with The Clemson Insider and Dear Old Clemson to do a weekly show.

In the first edition of Crash Course give the latest on workouts, preview mat drills and answer some questions from the Clemson fans.

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others saved a season of eligibility. Of the Tigers' 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 (…)

As the clock was winding down on Jacksonville's season, NFL films caught a moment between Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Zay Jones on the sideline in last Saturday's 27-20, divisional round playoff loss (…)

