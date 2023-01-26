Two Tigers recognized after standout playoff performances

A couple of NFL Tigers were recognized by a national outlet following standout performances in last weekend’s NFL playoff action.

Former Clemson stars Travis Etienne and D.J. Reader were both named to the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week after the NFL Divisional Round.

Etienne rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. He also caught three passes for 18 yards.

His 4-yard score early in the fourth quarter cut Jacksonville’s deficit to 20-17 before Kansas City responded with a touchdown of its own to take back a two-score lead.

Etienne impressively forced five missed tackles on the ground, compiling 41 yards after contact.

Reader, meanwhile, posted five pressures, two quarterback hits and three quarterback hurries in the Cincinnati Bengals’ upset 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo.

The seventh-year pro also had two tackles and a defensive stop, earning a 86.9 PFF defensive grade, 80.9 pass rush grade and 71.3 run defense grade.

Reader’s Bengals advanced to the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, a rematch of the 2021 AFC title game. Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS.

