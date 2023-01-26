Wiggins makes major impact off the bench

The Clemson men’s basketball team continued making history Tuesday with its 72-51 victory over Georgia Tech. The Tigers improved to 9-1 in ACC play, which is the best the team has ever started through 10 league games since joining in 1953.

With the injuries of Chase Hunter and Alex Hemenway, the Tigers’ starting lineup and bench has looked a little different. On Tuesday, true freshman Dillon Hunter got his first-ever career start at guard, and forward Chauncey Wiggins made a huge impact off the bench due to Hunter Tyson falling into foul trouble early in the game.

In Wiggins’ 18 total minutes of play time, he was 5 of 7 from the floor and racked up 12 points and two rebounds.

“I just try to work on off days, or after or before practice, you know keep getting shots up because I know the time will come, so I just try to work every day,” Wiggins said Tuesday night.

Head coach Brad Brownell was not at all surprised by Wiggins’ play Tuesday. His poise and confidence were what made him so heavily recruited by many teams.

“His poise is one thing we recognized in recruiting him, we didn’t think it was going to take him long,” Brownell said of Wiggins. “Offensively he’s a good player, he can see things, he can shoot balls in, and his development in confidence from September to now has really taken another leap.”

The versatility of this Clemson team is unlike any other in recent years. Between the young and older players, Brownell feels confident in each player’s ability to go on the court and make plays at any given time.

The Tigers are looking to keep the excitement up this Saturday on the road against ACC opponent Florida State at 5 p.m.

