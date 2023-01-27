Bakich talks about transition to Clemson: ‘I pinch myself every day’

Clemson baseball head coach Erik Bakich spoke to the media ahead of practice on Jan. 27. Bakich enters this season as first-year head coach for Clemson. The former Michigan coach reflected on his time in Ann Arbor and the biggest shifts he has felt coming to Clemson and building the baseball program thus far.

“We have a saying, seventy and sunny in Ann Arbor, but here it might actually really be seventy and sunny,” he said. “Let’s not kid ourselves it gets a little chilly here too. We just don’t have those twenty degree days. The weather, this was a talking point at Michigan, we can’t control the weather. Even on the days here when it’s cold and rainy, we’re going to treat it like it’s a day like today, it’s beautiful, seventy and sunny, it may just have to be that type of weather in between the ears.”

The weather was not the only difference Bakich emphasized, as the layout of the schedule is also quite different than what he has prepared for and experienced in the past, which he believes puts Clemson at an advantage over some programs in the north.

“It’s much different. There’s been seasons when seven of the first eight weeks were getting on an airplane,” he said. “I’ve always liked playing at home, not just the home crowd and the environment playing at home, but the consistency that comes with that. Eating the food you want to eat, sleeping in your own bed, those types of things. Hopefully that will allow us to be consistent. The teams in the northern half of the country are dealing with a lot of x-factors and they might not have many days like today, when there’s not a cloud in the sky and it’s beautiful. They have less reps of live competition, seeing balls in the air, couple that with extensive travel, another reason to move the season back a bit, but we’ll take it. I pinch myself every day that it’s January and we’re looking at blue skies like this.”

Bakich also reflected on the feelings he will have for opening day. As the day quickly approaches, the first-year head coach was eager to convey his excitement for this upcoming season.

“It’s a dream come true to me,” he said. “I look out and see all of you and Doug Kingsmore Stadium above the video board out there and it’s just like wow. This brings back a lot of nostalgia and the feelings of being here for the first time. It’s that deep appreciation of getting to be at such an awesome place that values their baseball program and has such a passionate fan base and following in the community, whether it be a media following or six thousand people in the stands. Just being a part of it, returning Clemson baseball to where it should be, competing to win our first National Championship, being a championship caliber program.”

Coming from Michigan, the head coach explained that Clemson has all the fundamental pieces in place to become a championship caliber team. Between the players, the fans, and the administrative support, the Tigers have an air of optimism for what this season holds.

“The approach hasn’t changed, but the infrastructure is already here, the caliber of players are already here, the stadium is already here, the support administratively is here,” he said. “The passionate fan base, the passionate media base is here. So now it’s just making sure it’s all these puzzle pieces putting them together to make sure these guys reach their potential.”

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.