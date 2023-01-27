Clemson baseball 'like a dog in a cage that's ready to be let out'

A new era of Clemson baseball is three weeks away. It’s one the Tigers are eagerly awaiting.

Erik Bakich will make his Tiger head coaching debut Feb. 17 when Clemson opens the 2023 season against Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. To hear some of Clemson’s players tell it, there’s been a new level of buy-in from the holdovers and newcomers since Bakich was hired to replace Monte Lee in the summer after a decade as the head coach at Michigan.

And after the way things have gone the last couple of seasons, there’s been plenty of motivation accompanying the Tigers’ desire to turn the page.

“We’re fired up,” junior first baseman Caden Grice said Friday ahead of the team’s first spring practice. “This team is ready to go. It’s like a dog in a cage that’s ready to be let out, so we’re really excited.”

The Tigers have missed the last two NCAA Tournaments, the first time since the mid-1980s that Clemson has missed out on back-to-back regionals. Bakich, a former Clemson assistant, returns to the program having ended his Michigan tenure with three straight NCAA appearances, including a College World Series runner-up finish in 2019.

Clemson has some significant holes to fill in Friday night starter Mack Anglin and ACC Player of the Year Max Wagner, both of whom are now playing minor-league ball. But the Tigers also have their share returning from last year’s 35-23 team, including Grice (.244 average, 12 HRs in 58 starts), catcher and second-leading hitter Cooper Ingle (.351), outfielder Tyler Corbitt (.290) and the middle infield tandem of Ben Blackwell (.327) and Blake Wright (.349).

The Tigers have also added 19 newcomers, including a pair of transfers that Bakich brought with him from Michigan in infielder Riley Bertram and reliever Willie Weiss. It’s made for some stiff competition that Bakich insisted is still ongoing at most positions, particularly in the outfield.

Bakich also said he hasn’t settled on a starting rotation.

“I have no idea what the 1-9 lineup is going to be in terms of the batting order,” Bakich said. “In terms of the weekend rotation – and this is a strength – we have a lot of capable pitchers who could start.”

But Grice is convinced the Tigers have the pieces and the experience to turn things around this spring. It’s a matter of proving it at this point.

“We’re just excited to show everybody what we’re capable of,” Grice said.

