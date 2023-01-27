Ngata named among most intriguing prospects from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practices

A former Clemson wide receiver is at the Rose Bowl this week, hoping to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Joseph Ngata is trying to prove he can play at the next level and will get another opportunity to showcase his skills and talent on Saturday, when he plays in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.
NFL.com highlighted Ngata among six of the most intriguing prospects from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practices leading up to Saturday’s game.
Here’s what NFL.com anchor/reporter Bridget Condon wrote about Ngata in advance of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl:
“Ngata was a five-star recruit out of high school. There were high expectations for him at Clemson, but he struggled to reach them during an injury-plagued career.
He had his healthiest year in his final season with the Tigers, posting a career-high 526 yards in 14 starts, including a career-best eight catches in his final collegiate game.
Ngata had a diving catch over the middle during Tuesday’s practice and showed off his athleticism on some downfield passes Wednesday.
At 6-3, 220 pounds, Ngata looks the part of an NFL wide receiver.
The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl will be televised at 6 p.m. Saturday on NFL Network.
