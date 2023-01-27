Packer on Riley: 'Game's on'

During a recent ACC PM show on ACC Network, the co-hosts discussed which college football offseason additions they think will have the biggest impact to their new teams next season.

Mark Packer pointed to Clemson’s addition of Garrett Riley, the 2022 Broyles Award winner at TCU who was hired earlier this month to replace Brandon Streeter as the Tigers’ offensive coordinator.

“I think the biggest name is Garrett Riley. I don’t think it’s close,” Packer said. “You got the defending (ACC) champ, you got ‘Dabo’s not going to ever make a change.’ Boy, he did. Surprise, surprise, and he brought in the guy that everybody wanted. Said alright, ‘Tag you’re it, Garrett Riley.’ You got Cade Klubnik and other freshmen that are going to show up. You got frisbee-catching dogs, you got a team that won double-digits a year ago, you’ve already got a standing ovation at Littlejohn.”

Packer knows expectations will be high from the jump for Riley, one of the top young assistants in the sport whose offense at TCU finished ninth nationally in scoring (38.8 points per game) last season, helping the Horned Frogs reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

“Game’s on,” Packer said. “I mean, people are going to expect craziness right from the get-go. There’s not going to be any learning curve as far as hey, I got a couple years to figure it out. No. Game one, everybody in the country – forget the ACC – everybody in the country is going to watch Clemson’s offense. Week one … there is going to be people barking about, ‘Man what a bust,’ or ‘Man, this was the greatest.’ It’s going to be stupid. It’s going to be stupid. But people are going to already have a judgment after week one with Cade Klubnik and what did Clemson’s offense look like. Guarantee it.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

