Tiger gets NFL combine invite

One of Clemson’s potential first round picks will get to perform at the NFL combine.

Trenton Simpson has officially been invited to the NFL combine. Simpson took to social media to discuss the opportunity to put on a show in front of the NFL teams at the combine.

This Ain’t Happen Overnight, I Been Puttin In Work Since I Was A Youngin!@NFL pic.twitter.com/MfuGWdZZPW — Trenton Simpson (@TrentonSimpson_) January 28, 2023

A Butkus Award semifinalist and third-team All-ACC selection, Simpson tied for team lead with nine tackles (1.5 for loss) in the ACC title game vs. North Carolina.

The Charlotte native started 12 games this season and ranks second on the team with 77 total tackles. He posted four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, nine quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles.