Tiger gets NFL combine invite

Tiger gets NFL combine invite

Football

Tiger gets NFL combine invite

By January 27, 2023 9:17 pm

By |

One of Clemson’s potential first round picks will get to perform at the NFL combine.

Trenton Simpson has officially been invited to the NFL combine.  Simpson took to social media to discuss the opportunity to put on a show in front of the NFL teams at the combine.

A Butkus Award semifinalist and third-team All-ACC selection, Simpson tied for team lead with nine tackles (1.5 for loss) in the ACC title game vs. North Carolina.

The Charlotte native started 12 games this season and ranks second on the team with 77 total tackles. He posted four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups, nine quarterback pressures and two forced fumbles.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

9hr

During a recent ACC PM show on ACC Network, the co-hosts discussed which college football offseason additions they think will have the biggest impact to their new teams next season. Mark Packer (…)

reply
11hr

A Clemson starter is recovering after sustaining a freak injury. Brevin Galloway isn’t expected to play in the Tigers’ game at Florida State on Saturday after Clemson’s veteran guard recently (…)

reply
13hr

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others saved a season of eligibility. Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home