Who plans to be in Clemson for junior day

Clemson’s annual Elite Junior Day is coming up this Saturday, which means a load of the nation’s top 2024 recruits will flock to Tigertown.

As of now, there have been 23 recruits to confirm their intent to attend junior day. From top-five recruits to crucial quarterback targets, here are this weekend’s confirmed visitors.

S Mike Matthews | Parkview (GA) | Ranking in 247 Composite: No. 3

Clemson is one of five schools who has already earned a visited from the highly coveted Matthews, who is the highest rated recruit in attendance this weekend.

S KJ Bolden | Buford (GA) | No. 4

Bolden has visited Clemson three times since October of 2021 and the Tigers appears to be one of the frontrunners in his recruitment.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Bolden said in an interview with The Clemson Insider. “Me and Clemson, we always stay in contact, so they’re like family to me.”

LB Sammy Brown | Jefferson (GA) | No. 12

Brown, he No. 1 linebacker in the class of 2024, was in attendance for the Tigers’ top-10 clash against NC State. The Georgia native recently told The Clemson Insider, that Clemson is “pretty high” in his recruitment along with a handful of other programs.

CB Charles Lester III | Riverview (FL) | No. 22

Lester was only offered by Clemson in December and the Tigers’ did not make his top-five schools. This visit could prove to be crucial in cracking the final group of the nation’s No. 3 cornerback.

OT Josiah Thompson | Dillon (SC) | No. 58

Thompson is the highest in-state recruit making the trek to Clemson this weekend and is one of just three in-state prospects total.

“I really (would) love to play for Clemson,” Thompson told The Clemson Insider. “Clemson is a school I (would) most definitely be able to fit in and become great.”

DT Hevin Brown-Shuler | Pace Academy (GA) | No. 72

Junior Day will mark Brown-Shuler’s fifth visit to Clemson and the Tigers remain high in his recruitment. The Atlanta native released a top-13 earlier this month that included the Tigers.

DE Jeremiah Beaman | Parker (AL) | No. 119

According to 247Sports, Clemson will join Tennessee as the only school to get a second visit from Beaman so far.

CB Jalyn Crawford | Parkview (GA) | No. 121

Crawford will join his teammate, S Mike Matthews, on his visit to Clemson. The nation’s No. 10 cornerback has yet to visit Clemson since receiving an offer from the Tigers in January, but he has raved about his previous trips to Clemson.

QB Walker White | Little Rock Christian Academy (AR) | No. 143

White is one of just three 2024 quarterbacks to receive a Clemson offer so far and is slated to be the only one in town this weekend. He has emerged as a priority target for the Tigers, prompting a visit from head coach Dabo Swinney and new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley last week.

S Noah Dixon | Troup County (GA) | No. 196

The Tigers have made Dixon a priority since the staff began focusing on the 2024 class last June, with Swinney making a call to Dixon on the first of the month. Dixon has previously made a visit to Clemson and was in attendance when the Tigers took down Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

DE Champ Thompson | Meadowcreek (GA) | No. 241

Thompson, whose father played in the NFL, has visited Clemson a number of times. The nation’s No. 25 defensive lineman has spoken highly of Clemson and the Tigers made the cut for Thompson’s final seven schools.

CB Omillio Agard | St. Joseph’s Prep School (PA) | No. 258

Agard has previously said that Clemson was at the top of his list and has made a handful of visits to Tigertown. Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed has made a strong connection with Agard, who is looking to continue to build upon that bond this weekend.

CB Assad Brown | Oscar Smith (VA) | No. 305

Clemson has remained high in Brown’s recruitment, with the 6’0″, 178-pound cornerback elevating the Tigers as one of his top-five schools. Brown has formed friendships with former Tiger cornerback Sheridan Jones and rising sophomore safety Sherrod Covil.

OT Jameson Riggs | Hiram (GA) | No. 410

According to 247Sports, Clemson will be the first school Riggs will visit for a third time.

OT Blake Franks | Greenville (SC) | No. 421

Franks has previously mentioned Clemson as one of the top three schools in his recruitment. The Tigers appear to be the leader here and remain in great standing as junior day arrives.

DE Darien Mayo | Good Counsel (MD) | No. 450

Mayo is the only visitor to not yet receive an offer from the Tigers, but other big name schools have recently flooded the Maryland product with scholarship offers.

S Ashton Hampton | Florida State University School (FL) | No. 513

Hampton has yet to visit Clemson, but has made numerous visits to conference foe Florida State.

DT Malik Blocton | Pike Road (AL) | No. 588

Blocton was in attendance when the Tigers took down Syracuse in a top-15 matchup and received his Clemson offer the same day.

LB Drew Woodaz | Jesuit (FL) | No. 591

Woodaz is the brother of current Clemson linebacker Wade Woodaz, who played in 14 games and made one start last season. The younger Woodaz previously called his Clemson offer “a dream.”

WR Braylon Staley | Aiken (SC) | N/A

After receiving an offer from the Tigers just over two weeks ago, Staley is set to make his first visit to Clemson this weekend. Staley’s dad signed with Clemson out of high school, but ultimately attended Mississippi State.

RB David Eziomume | North Cobb (GA) | N/A

Fresh off a visit from Swinney and CJ Spiller, Eziomume will make his first visit to Clemson this weekend. The 6’0″, 170-pound Georgia native is the only running back Clemson has offered in the 2024 class.

LB CJ Jackson | Tucker (GA) | N/A

Recently, Jackson has received a plethora of interest from big name programs. However, Clemson has scored the first return visit for the fast-rising linebacker.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.