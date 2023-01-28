Clemson lands commitment from top DL, NFL legacy recruit

The Clemson football program has picked up a big new commitment.

Champ Thompson has committed to the Tigers.

The four-star defensive lineman from Meadowcreek High School (Norcross, Ga.) announced his commitment via social media Saturday night.

Thompson was among the prospects that visited Clemson for the program’s elite junior day Saturday.

He is the son of former Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Michael Thompson, who starred at Tennessee State University before being drafted by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

The younger Thompson is the No. 25 defensive lineman nationally and No. 241 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He received an offer from Clemson after participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp last June.

Thompson had recently released a top seven comprised of Clemson along with Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Florida State, Penn State and Miami.

Thompson becomes the fourth commitment in Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class, joining Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, Illinois) four-star tight end Christian Bentancur, Carrollwood Day (Tampa, Fla.) four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin and Hough (Cornelius, N.C.) kicker Nolan Hauser in Clemson’s 2024 class.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

