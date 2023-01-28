‘Dream big, focus small’ as Clemson hoops starts back half of ACC slate

Clemson’s men’s basketball team knows exactly where it stands halfway through the ACC schedule. There’s too much talk around the Tigers’ historic start not to.

“We don’t talk about it a lot, but we certainly make our guys understand where they are,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.

Not only is Brownell’s team on pace to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in two years, but No. 24 Clemson is also vying for a regular-season conference championship, a feat the Tigers have pulled off only once in program history. With its first-ever 9-1 start to league play, Clemson sits alone in first place in the ACC.

But as the old adage goes, it’s not how you start but how you finish. And the Tigers have yet to complete the job, which is why Brownell said his team doesn’t sit around celebrating what’s already happened.

“There’s still way too much basketball left,” Brownell said. “These guys don’t need all of that. They need to dream big, focus small. So we need to be on point.”

A lot can change as the Tigers begin the second half of the ACC slate later today at Florida State (5 p.m., ACC Network). With 10 games to go in the regular season, Clemson leads No. 6 Virginia by just one game in the loss column. Miami, Pitt and North Carolina are lurking two games back. Throw in NC State, Wake Forest, Syracuse and Duke, and more than half of the teams in the league are within three games of Clemson at the top.

There’s not much margin for error for the Tigers, which means there’s no reason to look too far into the future.

“I think Coach Brownell does a good job of letting us know every day that it’s about attacking details and making sure we’re on our toes whenever it comes to that,” senior guard Brevin Galloway said. “Obviously we can’t think about March because we’ve got a game on Saturday. It’s impossible to think like that, and you don’t want to get too ahead during a long season.”

The Tigers are also trying to withstand attrition that continues to mount in their backcourt. Galloway is the latest guard to be added to the injury report after recently undergoing surgery on a testicular torsion that will keep him out of today’s game at least. Point guard Chase Hunter and Alex Hemenway continue to nurse foot injuries that have kept them out of the last three games together, though there’s a chance at least one of them returns against the Seminoles.

Clemson has gotten productive contributions from freshmen RJ Godfrey, Chauncey Wiggins and Dillon Hunter in their absences to go with the steady hands of ACC Player of the Year candidate Hunter Tyson (15.5 points, 10 rebounds per game) and junior big PJ Hall, who’s averaging 21.2 points and 7.7 boards over the last four games.

Awaiting Clemson after today’s game is another trip next week to Boston College before the Tigers return home for a date with Miami to begin February. A trip to the Dean Dome to face UNC will follow to start a home stretch that includes more road games against NC State and Virginia.

At this point, though, the only game that matters on Clemson’s schedule is the next one.

“The rankings and all the hype around it, it doesn’t really matter to us because you can lose on any given night,” Galloway said. “So we’ve just got to make sure we put our best foot forward each and every day and just keep making progress.”

