Tee Higgins mic'd up in big-time win vs. Buffalo

Tee Higgins wore a mic during the Cincinnati Bengals’ 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Playoffs in Buffalo last weekend. He can be heard thoroughly “enjoying” the snow and joking with Joe Borrow on the sideline.

When prompted to do some snow angels, Higgins outright refused to get in the snow.

Higgins had three catches for 28 yards and made a nice one-handed grab. His Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs next for the AFC Championship and a ticket to the Super Bowl.

Check out the clip below.

