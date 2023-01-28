Trotter recognized among college football's best in 2022

One of Clemson’s outstanding linebackers was recognized among college football’s top players from the 2022 season.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. made the PFF College 101, PFF’s ranking of the 101 best players in college football in 2022.

The 6-foot, 230-pounder came in at No. 73 on the list following a sophomore season that saw him earn second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press, among other accolades.

“Trotter was one of the best linebackers on passing downs this season,” PFF wrote. “The sophomore was the only Power Five player at the position with 80.0-plus grades as both a pass rusher and a coverage defender. He’s the early favorite to be the top linebacker in the 2024 NFL Draft.”

Trotter was one of only three Power Five players in 2022 to reach at least 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and return an interception for a touchdown. He led the Tigers in tackles (92) and tackles for loss (13.5), tied for the team lead in sacks (6.5) and added six pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (returned 35 yards for a touchdown) over 14 games (all starts).

The New Jersey native enters the 2023 season credited with 114 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception over 27 career games (14 starts).

