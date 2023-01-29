5-star Brown reacts to Clemson junior day visit

Among the headlining prospects that Clemson played host to for Saturday’s elite junior day was the nation’s top-ranked linebacker.

Jefferson (Ga.) High School five-star Sammy Brown has been to Tiger Town numerous times, and he once again enjoyed being back on campus for the junior day.

“I thought everything about yesterday really just reinforced what I knew about Clemson,” Brown told The Clemson Insider. “Just a really great experience and had a great time catching up with coaches and other recruits.”

Brown told TCI last week that Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Ohio State are the schools that he has been focusing on, along with Clemson.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder picked up Clemson’s first 2024 offer when he was on campus last March.

Brown is rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite, both of which consider him the nation’s No. 1 linebacker in his class and a top-15 prospect nationally regardless of position.

TCI will have more on his visit later.

Had a great time at Clemson Elite Jr Day yesterday! @WesleyGoodwin pic.twitter.com/yeN9AM4YWr — sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) January 29, 2023

