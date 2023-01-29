'A crazy moment': Drew Woodaz reacts to new Clemson offer

Entering his latest visit to Clemson on Saturday for the program’s elite junior day, Jesuit High School (Tampa, Fla.) linebacker Drew Woodaz didn’t yet have an offer from the Tigers.

That changed toward the end of the visit, though, when Woodaz went into Dabo Swinney’s office. It was there that the Tigers’ head coach pulled the trigger on an offer to the talented class of 2024 prospect.

Woodaz spoke with The Clemson Insider on Sunday and gave us his reaction to the offer.

“I was like nervous and shocked,” he said. “I was feeling a whole bunch of emotions at the same time. It was a crazy moment for me.”

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Woodaz, of course, is the younger brother of Clemson rising sophomore linebacker Wade Woodaz.

Needless to say, Wade is thrilled about his sibling’s newest scholarship offer.

“He couldn’t be more excited and proud,” Drew said. “That’s the kind of guy he is.”

Clemson joins more than a dozen other schools on Drew’s offer list, including Vanderbilt, Missouri, Oklahoma, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, USF and others.

Where do the Tigers stand with Drew after throwing their hat in the ring with Saturday’s offer?

“They’re definitely up there,” he said. “It’s a prestigious school – great coaches, great role models. They’re definitely up there. It’s just a great program all-around.”

As a junior this past season, Drew posted 92 tackles, 12 pass breakups, two interceptions and four blocked kicks.

TCI will have a full story on his elite junior day experience and offer at a later time.

