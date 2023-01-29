Future Tiger talks elite junior day, latest '24 commitment

Clemson hosted a plethora of top recruits over the weekend for the program’s annual Elite Junior Day, with four-star tight end commit Christian Bentancur among the names in town.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end out of Illinois has been committed to Clemson since early January and is one of four Tigers commits in the 2024 cycle.

“I loved the junior day,” Bentancur told The Clemson Insider. “The highlight was just linking back and seeing all the coaches again.”

Bentancur was one of more than 20 recruits on campus this weekend. Another prospect on hand was four-star defensive lineman Champ Thompson, who committed to the Tigers on Saturday.

“Champ joining the ‘24 class is big and hopefully there is a lot more momentum after this weekend and the new commit,” Bentancur said.

According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Bentancur is the No. 102 overall recruit and No. 4 tight end in the 2024 class.

–Photo courtesy of Christian Bentancur on Twitter (@cbentancur18)

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

