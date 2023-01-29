Priority CB target raves about Clemson, elite junior day visit

This priority Clemson cornerback target returned to campus Saturday for the program’s elite junior day and gave his latest experience on campus rave reviews.

St. Joseph’s Prep School (Philadelphia, Pa.) four-star Omillio Agard had nothing but positive things to say about Clemson and the visit in an interview with The Clemson Insider.

“It was amazing. I get wowed even more and more every time I go down to Clemson,” Agard said. “Everything that they showed me there and everything that they do there is what my parents taught me as a kid and it’s what they preach to me now – God is first, academics is over being an athlete, but they also want me to get where I want to be, which is the NFL, and Clemson can do that for me.

“So, it was just amazing. Clemson is like the perfect spot for kids who want to be successful in life, no matter if it’s football, being a doctor, being a teacher, being a regular person or just growing and maturing as a man. Like, Clemson is the spot.”

Agard — a top-100 national prospect in the 2024 class with more than two dozen offers — released a top five in December featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee.

Did Saturday’s visit change anything about where the Tigers stand with him right now?

“Clemson has always been at the top, so they stayed there, and it was amazing,” he said. “And they’re in a fight with the rest of my top five, so they’re all like 1a., 1b., 1c., 1d. and 1e. So it’s really hard, but yeah.”

Agard, a four-star prospect according to ESPN, Rivals and the 247Sports Composite, is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 82 overall prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals. That service considers him the No. 6 cornerback nationally and No. 2 prospect from the state of Pennsylvania.

Clemson is Family! Great visit🐅 pic.twitter.com/Z6O2f08daa — Omillio Agard (@OmillioA) January 29, 2023

