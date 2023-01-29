The Redshirt Files: Caden Story

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others saved a season of eligibility.

Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 played four games or fewer, which allowed them to redshirt, according to NCAA rules. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at what kind of impact each redshirt player made this season if any and what his role may look like in 2023.

Next up is Caden Story

Position: Defensive tackle

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 290

High school: Lanett (Alabama)

The present: Story bided his time as a true freshman while being buried on the depth chart at a position that was rich in bodies and experience. He made just one appearance this past season, playing four snaps against Furman in the second game of the season.

The future: Star defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is headed to the NFL. Etinose Reuben, who has transferred to Georgia Tech, is also gone. Yet, with Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro deciding to return next season, the Tigers still have their share of talented depth on the interior of the defensive line. Tre Williams, Payton Page and Demonte Capehart are also back, so Story will have plenty of competition for playing time. But don’t count the talented youngster out for a larger role. With 37 sacks in his final three high school seasons, Story, a former four-star recruit, has a promising skill set for the position that could get him on the field more in 2023.

Coachspeak: “He’s a big kid that can absolutely move. You ought to see him play basketball. He’s got handles. He’s got great feet. He’s soft around the rim. He’s just a really, really good, big athlete.” – Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Story

Keith Adams Jr.

T.J. Dudley

Kylon Griffin

Jaheim Lawson

Robert Gunn III

Kobe McCloud

Myles Oliver

Collin Sadler

Josh Sapp

Jack Smith

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

