Brownell updates status of Clemson's injured guards

Clemson coach Brad Brownell provided an update Monday on the status of two significant pieces of the backcourt the Tigers are waiting to get back.

Guards Alex Hemenway and Brevin Galloway missed the Tigers’ dramatic win at Florida State over the weekend. It was the 10th straight game Hemenway has missed to a bout of plantar fasciitis, but Brownell said last week Hemenway was trending upward in his rehab, indicating a return could happen sooner than later for Clemson’s top 3-point shooter.

As for Galloway, Clemson’s starting 2-guard didn’t travel with the team Saturday after undergoing surgery late last week following a testicular issue. A team spokesman told The Clemson Insider on Friday that Galloway’s status is day to day.

Brownell gave both players that designation during this week’s ACC coaches teleconference, leaving their status for No. 24 Clemson’s game Tuesday at Boston College (10-12, 4-7 ACC) up in the air.

“I don’t know what both guys are going to look like,” Brownell said. “We didn’t really practice much (Sunday). They were down there walking through some stuff with our guys. We’ll see what they look like today in practice.

“Day to day is what those guys are. They’re both close, but are they good enough? I don’t know yet.”

The good news for the Tigers (18-4, 10-1) is they have their starting point guard back, and it sounds like Chase Hunter didn’t suffer any setbacks in his return from an ankle injury that forced him to miss the previous three games. Hunter scored a career-high 26 points, including the go-ahead bucket in the final seconds, in 27 minutes against the Seminoles.

Brownell said afterward he was anxious to see how Hunter’s ankle responded after carrying that much of a workload following a two-week absence. Brownell said Monday there have been no issues since.

“He obviously played, had more juice and didn’t really favor the ankle really that much during the game,” Brownell said. “Didn’t hear any complaints in the training room (Sunday), so I assume everything is fine. The trainer didn’t come to me and say he’s struggling or anything like that, so we assume he’ll be good for practice and ready to go tomorrow night.”

