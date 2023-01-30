Clemson's latest AP Poll ranking

Basketball

January 30, 2023 12:30 pm

The latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll was released Monday.

Clemson (18-4, 10-1 ACC) is now ranked No. 20 in the AP Poll.

The Tigers moved up four spots, having previously been ranked No. 24.

Clemson went 2-0 last week with a 72-51 win over Georgia Tech at Littlejohn Coliseum and an 82-81 victory at Florida State.

The Tigers return to the court on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. road game at Boston College. The game will be televised on ACC Network.

You can see the latest AP Top 25 college basketball poll below:

1
Purdue (21-1)

Big Ten
vs Michigan State W 77-61
 1,550 (62)
2
Tennessee (18-3)

Southeastern
2
vs Texas W 82-71
 1,443
3
Houston (20-2)

American Athletic
vs Cincinnati W 75-69
 1,415
4
Alabama (18-3)

Southeastern
2
@ Oklahoma L 93-69
 1,312
5
Arizona (19-3)

Pacific 12
1
@ Washington W 95-72
 1,310
6
Virginia (16-3)

Atlantic Coast
1
vs Boston College W 76-57
 1,258
7
Kansas State (18-3)

Big 12
2
vs Florida W 64-50
 1,190
8
Kansas (17-4)

Big 12
1
@ Kentucky W 77-68
 1,034
9
UCLA (17-4)

Pacific 12
1
@ USC L 77-64
 993
10
Texas (17-4)

Big 12
@ Tennessee L 82-71
 939
11
Baylor (16-5)

Big 12
6
vs Arkansas W 67-64
 905
12
Gonzaga (18-4)

West Coast
2
@ Portland W 82-67
 837
13
Iowa State (15-5)

Big 12
1
@ Missouri L 78-61
 832
14
Marquette (17-5)

Big East
2
@ DePaul W 89-69
 769
15
TCU (16-5)

Big 12
4
@ Mississippi State L 81-74
 752
16
Xavier (17-5)

Big East
3
@ Creighton L 84-67
 689
17
Providence (17-5)

Big East
6
@ Villanova W 70-65
 438
18

West Coast
4
@ BYU W 57-56
 419
19

Conference USA
2
vs Western Kentucky W 70-63
 392
20
Clemson (18-4)

Atlantic Coast
4
@ Florida State W 82-81
 340
21
Indiana (15-6)

Big Ten
vs Ohio State W 86-70
 250
22

Mountain West
vs San Jose State W 72-51
 170
23
Miami (FL) (16-5)

Atlantic Coast
3
@ Pittsburgh L 71-68
 146
24
UConn (16-6)

Big East
5
vs Xavier L 82-79
 131
25
Auburn (16-5)

Southeastern
10
@ West Virginia L 80-77
 117
Others receiving votes:

Missouri 74, Charleston 68, Illinois 56, Creighton 51, New Mexico 47, North Carolina 47, North Carolina State 39, Boise State 31, Duke 24, Rutgers 17, Texas A&M 16, Northwestern 13, Memphis 10, Arkansas 9, Pittsburgh 9, West Virginia 2, Nevada 2, Oral Roberts 2, Saint Louis 1

