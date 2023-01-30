Date for Clemson's spring game is set

The date is officially set for Clemson’s spring game.
The Tigers will take the field for their spring game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. It will be broadcast on ACCNX.
The 2023 ACC football schedule will be unveiled tonight during a two-hour special ACC Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on ACC Network. Jordan Cornette will host the two-hour special and will be joined by Roddy Jones, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt as they reveal each team’s schedule along with key matchups and weeks.
2023 ACC Spring Football on ACCN Platforms
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform
|Sat, April 8
|1 p.m.
|NC State Spring Game
|ACCNX
|Fri, April 14
|TBD
|Miami Spring Game
|ACCNX
|Sat, April 15
|11 a.m.
|Boston College Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game
|ACCNX
|1 p.m.
|Clemson Spring Game
|ACCNX
|1 p.m.
|Georgia Tech White & Gold Spring Game
|ACCNX
|1 p.m.
|Pitt Spring Game
|ACCNX
|2 p.m.
|Virginia Spring Game
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Wake Forest Spring Game
|ACCNX
|3 p.m.
|North Carolina Spring Game
|ACCNX
|3 p.m.
|Virginia Tech Spring Game
|ACCNX
|4 p.m.
|Florida State Spring Showcase
|ACCNX
|Fri, April 21
|7 p.m.
|Louisville Spring Game
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse Spring Game
|ACCNX
|Sat, April 22
|2 p.m.
|Duke Blue & White Spring Game
|ACCNX
