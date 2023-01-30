Date for Clemson's spring game is set

The date is officially set for Clemson’s spring game.

The Tigers will take the field for their spring game at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. It will be broadcast on ACCNX.

The 2023 ACC football schedule will be unveiled tonight during a two-hour special ACC Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on ACC Network. Jordan Cornette will host the two-hour special and will be joined by Roddy Jones, EJ Manuel and Mark Richt as they reveal each team’s schedule along with key matchups and weeks.

2023 ACC Spring Football on ACCN Platforms

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Sat, April 8 1 p.m. NC State Spring Game ACCNX Fri, April 14 TBD Miami Spring Game ACCNX Sat, April 15 11 a.m. Boston College Jay McGillis Memorial Spring Game ACCNX 1 p.m. Clemson Spring Game ACCNX 1 p.m. Georgia Tech White & Gold Spring Game ACCNX 1 p.m. Pitt Spring Game ACCNX 2 p.m. Virginia Spring Game ACCN 2 p.m. Wake Forest Spring Game ACCNX 3 p.m. North Carolina Spring Game ACCNX 3 p.m. Virginia Tech Spring Game ACCNX 4 p.m. Florida State Spring Showcase ACCNX Fri, April 21 7 p.m. Louisville Spring Game ACCNX 7 p.m. Syracuse Spring Game ACCNX Sat, April 22 2 p.m. Duke Blue & White Spring Game ACCNX

