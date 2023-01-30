Despite loss, Reader showing why he is a leader amongst his teammates

After Cincinnati’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Bengals fans had plenty to complain about. Overall it was a great back-and-forth game that saw Cincy have several chances to put it away. But a few miscues and some “qustionable” calls led to the Chiefs pulling out the game on a last-second field goal to send them to the Super Bowl.

One call, that was rather obvious, was on the final play before the kick — Patrick Mahomes’ scramble to put the Chiefs closer for their game-winning kick. At the end of the play, Benglas defensive end Joseph Ossai gave Mahomes a bit of a shove from behind after the quarterback was a step out of bounds. The flag was thrown and it moved the Chiefs 15 yards closer, making what would have been a much longer kick, now nothing more than a chip shot.

After the game, all the Bengals players were very upset over the outcome of the game. And during postgame interviews, former Clemson defensive lineman DJ Reader was asked his opinion on Ossai and his penalty. Instead of burying his teammate, or not commenting, Reader lifted Ossai up.

“He’s going to be an amazing player for us in the future. He played his ass off all game,” Reader said.

“This pain is gonna drive him to be great.”

The way Reader handled that question drew praise from all over social media, proving once again what it means to be a Clemson man.

—

We spoke a lot about the special culture surrounding this #Bengals team-it was on full display as they lifted up a teammate. pic.twitter.com/NwdFnJ8WsQ — Olivia Ray (@OliviaRayTV) January 30, 2023

This is what being a teammate is all about!

I want to say thank you to @Djread98 for showing the young kids in the world how a teammate is supposed to react when another teammate makes a bonehead mistake.

Guys like DJ Reader can be on my team any day! #teammates https://t.co/6m1GZL0mLc — Dillon (@ORR4OU) January 30, 2023

Not a bengals fan but just became a fan of DJ Reader after this that’s how you pick a teammate up https://t.co/itpcbH3cDw — kyle © (@TheOneN0nly) January 30, 2023

DJ READER and BJ HILL

These Bengals 2 offering tremendous loving support for Joseph Ossai.

Even though 4th quarter reffing totally sucked – Congrats to KC for winning the game – they outplayed Bengals and deserved it.

No whining – No excuses.

Lessons to be learned. — AftermidnightDC (@AftermidnightDc) January 30, 2023

