ESPN analyst: Riley to Clemson 'is massive'

This ESPN analyst made it clear how huge he thinks Clemson’s hire of Garrett Riley is.

On his Always College Football show, former Alabama quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy spoke about the significance of the Tigers bringing in Riley as offensive coordinator, pointing to the job he did last season at TCU with quarterback Max Duggan, who began the season as a backup before blossoming into a Heisman Trophy finalist.

“Him going to Clemson is massive. Massive. I cannot even put into words how significant that is,” McElroy said of Riley. “Why? Because Garrett Riley, one, Cade Klubnik is I think a very talented individual. Very, very talented. And now Garrett Riley, what did he just do with Max Duggan? I mean, he waved the magic wand and made him a star. But what’s he going to do now with Cade Klubnik?”

McElroy is curious to see how much Clemson’s offense will change with Riley in charge, in terms of what the Tigers have been on that side of the ball in the recent past.

“Clemson, traditionally, they’ll do a lot offensively,” he said. “But what they haven’t been is Baylor tempo, speed, vertical. Like, that’s not who they’ve been. So, it’s going to be really interesting to see how much does Garrett Riley alter what they’ve been traditionally, and does he kind of conform to the Clemson offense that we’ve seen for the last five or six years?”

McElroy believes Riley’s offense will greatly benefit a Clemson offensive line that was inconsistent at times last season, when the Tigers ranked 47th nationally in rushing yards per game (177.9) and 52nd in yards per carry (4.56) while ranking 71st in sacks allowed (28).

“You listen to what Dabo Swinney talked about really throughout the course of last offseason. He emphasized line of scrimmage,” McElroy said. “Hey, we need to be able to run the ball. Will Shipley’s our best player. We need to be able to run the ball, we need to take the pressure off the quarterback. Well, they didn’t do a great job of that last year. The offensive line was up and down. Garrett Riley now, his offense is going to make that offensive line a whole heck of a lot better. But will they continue to try to do what they wanted to do going into last season? That’s going to be something that will be interesting to follow as well.”

