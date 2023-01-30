The Redshirt Files: Cole Turner

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others saved a season of eligibility.

Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 played four games or fewer, which allowed them to redshirt, according to NCAA rules. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at what kind of impact each redshirt player made this season if any and what his role may look like in 2023.

Last up is Cole Turner

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180

High school: Vestavia Hills (Alabama)

The present: The plan was always for Turner to redshirt this past season. But once Beaux Collins went out with a shoulder injury late in the year, Turner was thrown into action. He played in three of Clemson’s final four games and finished with eight catches for 161 yards. His biggest impact came in the ACC title game against North Carolina when he had 101 yards receiving on just three catches.

The future: Just a sophomore, Collins is set to return next season. But the Tigers are losing one of their starters on the outside in Joseph Ngata, who will try his luck in this year’s NFL Draft. Turner and fellow freshman Adam Randall will enter the spring as the main contenders to slide into that starting role. Turner has already shown a knack for big plays as he turned into one of freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik’s primary targets down the stretch. He had a 68-yard grab against UNC and a 33-yard leaping catch in the Tigers’ Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee. As long as he remains healthy, Turner figures to at least be a much heavier part of the receiver rotation next season.

Coachspeak: “He’s going to be a great player, and he really doesn’t even know that he’s good.” — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Turner

Keith Adams Jr.

T.J. Dudley

Kylon Griffin

Jaheim Lawson

Robert Gunn III

Kobe McCloud

Myles Oliver

Collin Sadler

Josh Sapp

Jack Smith

Caden Story

