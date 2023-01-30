What They Are Saying: Higgins' highlight-reel TD in AFC title game

The Cincinnati Bengals saw their season come to an end Sunday night, but Tee Higgins was one of the bright spots in his team’s 23-20 AFC title game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Clemson wide receiver shined with a strong performance, hauling in six catches for 83 yards including a spectacular 27-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

Making the touchdown even better was the fact that Higgins, after he went up and “Mossed” Chiefs defenders for the score, found his mom in the stands and gave the ball to his No. 1 fan.

Social media blew up with reactions to Higgins’ highlight-reel play and the ensuing handoff to his mom. Check out what they are saying below:

“OH WHAT A CATCH” is the only acceptable way to talk about this play 🤯 What a play, @teehiggins5 👏pic.twitter.com/KJO8uDC7Tn — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) January 30, 2023

GO UP AND GET IT TEE HIGGINS

pic.twitter.com/DZtKuZVOZn — PFF (@PFF) January 30, 2023

TEEEEEEEE!!!! — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) January 30, 2023

TEEEEE OMGG — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) January 30, 2023

TEEEEEEEEEE — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 30, 2023

HIS NAME IS TEE HIGGINS 😤 pic.twitter.com/DDlk1vlhPs — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 30, 2023

The #Bengals have TWO No. 1 receivers. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 30, 2023

MOSSED — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) January 30, 2023

Tee Higgins getting love from Cincy's OG No. 85 🔥 (h/t @ochocinco) pic.twitter.com/cmJYUq9tQs — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 30, 2023

Tee Higgins' coach told him his 6'5" height would be better for football than basketball. Sure looked like he was right on that last TD. pic.twitter.com/PD6Tt6eICt — Whistle Blitz (@WhistleBlitz) January 30, 2023

Just call him 80/20 Tee — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) January 30, 2023

That’s nasty! Burrow put it in a spot where that’s 90/10 his guy is coming down with it https://t.co/tkGEddNd74 — Aaron Murray (@aaronmurray11) January 30, 2023

On his headdd Tee — Marvin Harrison Jr. (@MarvHarrisonJr) January 30, 2023

He will not blink!!! MY GOD TEE HIGGINS — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) January 30, 2023

Tee Higgins deserves a big contract this off season — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) January 30, 2023

Gotta give the ball to mom after that kinda Touchdown 🧡 pic.twitter.com/H9c7VpZ5ik — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 30, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

