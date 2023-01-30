What They Are Saying: Higgins' highlight-reel TD in AFC title game

January 30, 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals saw their season come to an end Sunday night, but Tee Higgins was one of the bright spots in his team’s 23-20 AFC title game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Clemson wide receiver shined with a strong performance, hauling in six catches for 83 yards including a spectacular 27-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

Making the touchdown even better was the fact that Higgins, after he went up and “Mossed” Chiefs defenders for the score, found his mom in the stands and gave the ball to his No. 1 fan.

Social media blew up with reactions to Higgins’ highlight-reel play and the ensuing handoff to his mom. Check out what they are saying below:

