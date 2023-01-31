Analyst thinks FSU has 'a massive quarterback advantage' over Clemson

In September, the two programs that combined for 13 of 17 Atlantic Division titles in the ACC’s divisional era — Clemson and Florida State — will meet for the first time since the conference’s dissolution of divisional play.

The Tigers have won seven straight games in their series with the Seminoles, dating to 2015. With a win in this year’s contest, Clemson would pull within one of the 1968-76 Florida Gators for the longest winning streak against the Seminoles in Florida State history (nine).

However, ACC Network analyst Mark Richt believes FSU will be the team to beat when it meets up with Clemson at Death Valley on Sept. 23. In fact, Richt thinks the Noles definitely have “a massive quarterback advantage” with Jordan Travis over Clemson and Cade Klubnik.

Richt, the former Miami and Georgia head coach, spoke about this year’s Clemson-FSU matchup on Monday during ACC Network’s ACC Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal show.

“One thing in Florida State’s favor too, I think, is the fact that they play LSU earlier in the year,” Richt said. “They’re going to play a big-time matchup against a big-time team, probably a top-10 team going into the season before they play Clemson.

“I think Florida State, without a doubt, has I think a massive quarterback advantage. It may not prove to be true that day, but right now from what I’ve seen so far, Jordan Travis a year ago was the most improved player in the league and maybe in the country. And for him to come back and bring all those fellas back with him, I think Florida State is going to be the team to beat that day.”

A second-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Travis started all 13 games for the Noles and was 226-of-353 passing for 3,214 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions. Travis, who is going into his sixth collegiate season and fifth at FSU, added 417 yards and seven touchdowns on 82 rushing attempts last season.

In FSU’s 34-28 loss to Clemson on Oct. 15, Travis completed 24 of 42 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 64 yards and another score on 14 carries.

Klubnik, meanwhile, enters his sophomore season in 2023 having completed 61 percent of his career passes for 697 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions over 10 games (one start). The former five-star prospect also rushed 42 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman in 2022.

