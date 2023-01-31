Analysts give predictions for 2023 ACC title game

During ACC Network’s ACC Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal on Monday, the analysts were asked to give their predictions for the two teams that will be playing in the ACC Championship Game next season.

Roddy Jones went with Clemson and Florida State as his picks, while Mark Richt predicted the same two teams and named Pittsburgh as his dark horse. EJ Manuel, meanwhile, shied away from giving a prediction.

Here’s what they had to say:

Jones: “I am not brave enough this early in the year to go out on any sorts of limbs. So, I’m gonna go Clemson and Florida State play in the championship game in December, which is like 397 days away.”

Richt: “I’m saying the same two teams, but I think Florida State’s the best team going into the season. But they got a problem – one is LSU to start the season, and a few weeks later, having to go to Clemson. … But the bottom line is I think they’re the two best teams. My dark horse is the Pitt Panthers.”

Manuel: “I’m going to break some news. We have another university joining the ACC this year and it’s called IDKU, which means “I Don’t Know University.” … Like Roddy said, I couldn’t tell you who right now because it’s January, the season just ended. So, you ask me in August, you ask me in September, I might have a different answer for you.”

The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will be played Dec. 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will feature the top two teams based on winning percentage. The ACC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation have an agreement in place to keep the championship game in Charlotte through the 2030 season.

