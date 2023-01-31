Congrats to Trevor Lawrence.

The former Clemson and current Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback was named to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games as a replacement for Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, the NFL announced today.

In his second NFL season, Lawrence ranked among the top 10 in the league in completions (387), passing yards (4,113), passing touchdowns (25) and passer rating (95.2). He led the Jaguars to their first AFC South title since 2017 and rallied his team from a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card playoff game, throwing for four touchdowns in that game to become the youngest player in NFL history to throw for four or more touchdowns in a playoff game.

Lawrence’s 387 completions marked the most in a single season in franchise history, while his five rushing TDs are tied for the most in a single-season in franchise history. Lawrence joined Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Bills QB Josh Allen as the only players in the NFL with 25-plus passing TDs and at least five rushing TDs. Against the Titans in Week 14, Lawrence set a career-high with 368 yards passing and was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance.

Lawrence totaled four 300-yard passing games and orchestrated three comebacks of 17-plus points. In two playoff games, he completed 52 of 86 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns.

The 2023 Pro Bowl games will take place in Las Vegas beginning on Thursday, Feb. 2 with the Pro Bowl players competing in skills challenges. The Pro Bowl Games competition culminates with a seven versus seven NFC flag football game at Allegiant Stadium. National Champion

First Overall Pick

And now…Pro Bowler. The best is yet to come, @Trevorlawrencee 🐅 pic.twitter.com/lDXekttihr — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 31, 2023

