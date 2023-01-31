Mock draft roundup: Latest projections for Clemson prospects

Mock draft season is in full swing, with mock drafts continuing to circulate online as we draw closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from April 27-29.

Here’s a roundup of where some of the latest mock drafts project Clemson prospects to land:

Mock draft:

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports (Jan. 30)

Projections for Clemson prospect(s):

DE Myles Murphy to the Detroit Lions, Round 1, Pick 6

Wilson’s analysis:

Murphy turned 21 in early January, and while we’d like to see him play with more consistency … he just turned 21 in early January. He has all the physical tools you look for in an elite edge defenders, and it’s easy to see him in a few years being dominant. And that, in large part, is what makes him such an interesting prospect.

Mock draft:

Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus (Jan. 30)

Projections for Clemson prospect(s):

DE Myles Murphy to the Green Bay Packers, Round 1, Pick 15

LB Trenton Simpson to the Denver Broncos, Round 1, Pick 30

DT Bryan Bresee to the Kansas City Chiefs, Round 1, Pick 31

Sikkema’s analysis:

Chances are you’ll read mock drafts with Myles Murphy in the top 10, and maybe even the top five. With the way this defensive class is set up, there is still a possibility of that happening, given the lack of clear pass-rushing stars beyond Will Anderson Jr. and with Murphy being an athletic 6-foot-5, 275-pounder. Some production concerns could push him a little further down boards. But even if that’s the case, he checks a lot of size and athletic thresholds the Packers typically go for.

Offensive line could be an important need for the Broncos to address at the backend of the first round, but with most of the potential first-round offensive linemen already off the board in this mock, they go with talent over need and take Simpson, a very athletic linebacker who has some of the fastest pursuit ability of any defender in the class.

At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds with athletic ability that once made him the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, Bresee still makes it into the first round. However, an injury history that kept him off the field for most of the past two seasons, and a lot of under-developed traits, add risk to his scouting report. In flashes, he shows some unique movement skills for a lineman who has experience from zero-technique to five-technique. But it could take some time for him to really show that consistently. And the Chiefs are a team that can afford to let him take that time to develop.

Mock draft:

Joe Marino, Draft Network (Jan. 30)

Projections for Clemson prospect(s):

DE Myles Murphy to the Philadelphia Eages, Round 1, Pick 10

DT Bryan Bresee to the Houston Texans, Round 1, Pick 12

Marino’s analysis:

The Philadelphia Eagles have a deep stable of defensive linemen, but expiring contracts could create a shakeup in the offseason. Myles Murphy has exciting physical tools with the ability to win with quickness and power off the edge. He fits the mold of defensive ends we’ve seen Howie Roseman target in the past.

As the Texans continue to execute a slow rebuild, finding foundational pieces of the roster is essential for them to turn the corner. Bryan Bresee faced his share of adversity in college and has the makeup of a player that can be part of a team’s nucleus in the NFL. He has plenty of dominant flashes and features a balanced skill set against the run and pass.

Mock draft:

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News (Jan. 30)

Projections for Clemson prospect(s):

DE Myles Murphy to the Seattle Seahawks, Round 1, Pick 5

DT Bryan Bresee to the Philadelphia Eagles, Round 1, Pick 10

LB Trenton Simpson to the New England Patriots, Round 1, Pick 14

Iyer’s analysis:

The Seahawks, after being eliminated in the wild-card round by the 49ers, should be thinking about boosting their defensive front seven with their extra higher first-rounder. Murphy has a great combination of explosiveness and instincts to maintain his pass-rush production in Pete Carroll’s scheme.

The Eagles took beefy Jordan Davis to address their aging at defensive tackle in the first round last year and can get the ideal complementary prospect here. Bresee offers good technique and footwork as a run-stopper and also can boost the inside pass rush.

The Patriots weren’t bad on the second level, but they could be a little more dynamic all over the field. Simpson offers classic Bill Belichick versatility with his tough, speedy playmaking vs. run and pass.

Mock draft:

Luke Easterling, Draft Wire (Jan. 29)

Projections for Clemson prospect(s):

DE Myles Murphy to the Atlanta Falcons, Round 1, Pick 8

DT Bryan Bresee to the Detroit Lions, Round 1, Pick 18

Mock draft:

Oliver Hodgkinson, Pro Football Network (Jan. 28)

Projections for Clemson prospect(s):

DT Bryan Bresee to the Seattle Seahawks, Round 1, Pick 5

DE Myles Murphy to the Philadelphia Eagles, Round 1, Pick 10

LB Trenton Simpson to the Detroit Lions, Round 2, Pick 48

DE KJ Henry to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Round 3, Pick 82

Hodgkinson’s analysis:

There are several players on the Seattle Seahawks’ defensive front out of contract this spring, and the 2023 NFL Draft might be the ideal opportunity to address them. Adding an EDGE is a possibility, but snagging a monster like Bryan Bresee would be even better. The 6’5″, 300-pound Clemson defensive tackle uses his size, strength, and power to wreak havoc in the backfield.