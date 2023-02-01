Clemson makes the cut for top WR target

Clemson, as expected, has made the cut for a priority wide receiver target from the Tar Heel State.

Grimsley High School (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star Alex Taylor narrowed down his top schools on Wednesday, announcing a top seven featuring Clemson along with Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Cincinnati and NC State.

Taylor was back at Clemson for the program’s elite junior day last Saturday and enjoyed everything about the visit.

“The day was great and the highlight was basically the whole day,” he told The Clemson Insider. “Everyone knew my name, who I was and we were with staff for 13 hours, which is amazing.”

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder in the 2024 class collected Clemson’s first 2024 receiver offer last June.

The Tigers strengthened their standing during Saturday’s visit with Taylor, who said he might opt to push his decision timeline up.

“I want to commit in the summer but looking how things are I might look to commit earlier,” he said, “and (Saturday) helped out Clemson even more. I love the staff and the school.”

Taylor is ranked as the No. 132 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports, which tabs him as the nation’s No. 29 wide receiver in his class.