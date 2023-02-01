Eason on his 2023 haul: 'These are dudes'

In the words of Nick Eason, Clemson added three “dudes” to its defensive tackle room with the 2023 haul of Peter Woods, Vic Burley and Stephiylan Green.

The Tigers’ defensive tackles coach spoke with Don Munson during Clemson Football’s National Signing Day Show on Wednesday and discussed the additions of Woods, Burley and Green, all of whom signed with the Tigers in December and enrolled early in January.

Eason has certainly been impressed by what he’s seen from the highly regarded trio and what he’s heard about them since they arrived on campus.

“All of them very versatile, can play across the line of scrimmage,” Eason said. “Very violent, very physical at the point of attack. All of them got pass-rush ability. And so, man, I’m really excited to watch them play. They are great men who come from great families. Just very proud of everything they’ve done thus far. They’re all midyears, so they’re already here, and so they’ve done a really good job these first weeks of school just working out in the weight room. I’m not only excited but the people in academics, in the training room, I’ve heard nothing but good things about them from every depatment that has hands in on football.”

A five-star prospect from Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.), Woods is the highest-ranked member of Clemson’s 2023 signing class according to ESPN, which touts him as the nation’s top defender and No. 4 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class.

Burley, a product of Warner Robins (Ga.) High School, is rated as a five-star prospect by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 32 overall prospect in the 2023 class. Green, who hails from Rome (Ga.) High, is ranked as high as the nation’s No. 9 defensive tackle and No. 110 overall prospect in his class.

Eason said all of them decided to be Tigers for the same reasons that Eason did when he came to Clemson in 1998 as a star high school player from Toombs County High School in Georgia.

“These are dudes,” Eason said. “I generally go out on the recruiting trail, I’m looking for smaller versions of myself. But these are bigger guys, but I want them to have that mentality. I want them to understand what our culture is about. In the days of NIL, man, I don’t get caught up into that. I want you to choose Clemson because you love our culture, you love our PAW Journey, our program that helps our young men develop their lives to be better men when they leave here, and I want you to love the gameday atmosphere, our facilities – the same reasons why I chose Clemson – and these guys chose Clemson because of those reasons.”

