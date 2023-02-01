‘Just really made sense’: Riley talks draw to Clemson

As the Broyles Award winner at just 33 years old, it was only a matter of time before Garrett Riley drew interest from high-profile programs wanting the services of the hot-shot play caller.

But Clemson’s new offensive coordinator was going to be picky.

During Clemson’s National Signing Day show Wednesday, Riley explained what he was looking for in the next opportunity if he was going to leave TCU, where he had been Sonny Dykes’ offensive coordinator for just two seasons. Riley, who won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach, directed the nation’s No. 9 scoring offense this past season in helping the Horned Frogs reach their first-ever College Football Playoff title game.

“We were in a great situation. My family is all in Texas and all those kind of things,” Riley said. “It was going to have to be something truly, truly special to get me to leave that place.”

At Clemson, Riley said, he found that for both himself and his family.

“There’s just no question the amount of consistency that’s been here that coach (Dabo) Swinney has developed and built,” Riley said. “I just think the totality of where they’re at as a program, where it can still go and then just being able to kind of experience this deal with him and see how he operates and this whole organization, program, town and the community. Just kind of the whole package, it just really made sense.

“That’s what was important to me and important to our family, that we were going to come into a situation that was like this with the staple that it is and as consistent as it has been on and off field. That’s certainly a big draw to players, and that’s certainly a big draw to coaches as well.”

Riley, who also called plays at SMU before moving on to TCU, was officially hired on Jan. 13, just one day after Swinney parted ways with Brandon Streeter, who spent just one season calling the offensive plays. Like Streeter, Riley will double as the Tigers’ quarterbacks coach.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

