Riley discusses what he likes about Vizzina

Clemson’s new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach already has familiarity with Christopher Vizzina and looks forward to working with the Tigers’ highly touted quarterback signee.

Garrett Riley spoke about Vizzina during Clemson Football’s Signing Day Show and discussed what he likes about the national top-50 player who signed with the Tigers in December as one of the headliners of their 2023 class.

“I was able to watch Chris at different stops that I’ve been on, so I’m familiar with him, familiar with his tape and him coming out of high school and everything,” said Riley, who was officially hired in January to replace Brandon Streeter as Clemson’s next OC/QBs coach.

“But man, he’s very skilled. This guy’s polished. But I think he’s one of those guys that is very calm. I think he’s got a great demeanor about him, which I’m excited to actually work with him and really get to see his personality come out that way.”

During his prep career at Briarwood Christian School (Birmingham, Ala.), Vizzina completed 561-of-865 passes for 7,220 yards and 59 touchdown passes to go with 29 rushing touchdowns, giving him 88 combined touchdowns rushing and passing for his career. He connected on 161-of-251 passes (64.1 percent) as a senior, totaling 1,828 yards and 16 scores, while also rushing for 341 yards and 11 scores.

Vizzina, who committed to Clemson last April, enrolled in January of this year.

“I love the way that he plays with a consistency, that he doesn’t try to press and make too much happen,” Riley said. “You can just tell this guy’s in control and he’s poised.”

