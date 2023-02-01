Two O-linemen out for the spring

Offensive line coach Thomas Austin joined Clemson Football’s National Signing Day Show with Don Munson on Wednesday and spoke about a couple of O-linemen who will miss spring ball.

Austin said Walker Parks will be out this spring following a surgery, while Marcus Tate is out for the spring as well following a knee injury and surgery during the season.

A fourth-team All-ACC selection by Phil Steele as a junior in 2022, Parks started all 13 games in which he appeared, playing 916 offensive snaps — the fifth-most in a season by any Clemson guard all-time. He enters 2023 having played 1,984 career snaps over 37 games (26 starts).

Tate, meanwhile, played 709 snaps and started all 11 games in which he appeared prior to suffering a season-ending injury against Miami (Fla.) in mid-November. The two-year starter enters his junior season in 2023 having played 1,336 career offensive snaps over 24 games with 19 starts in his first two seasons.

