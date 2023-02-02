Spiller dishes on running back room

Former Tiger great and current running backs coach CJ Spiller spoke highly of his group of guys on Wednesday.

The Clemson running back room is headlined by returners Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, but will be bolstered by reserves like Keith Adams Jr. and Domonique Thomas this season.

“Now you talk about the two ‘oldsmen’, I call them, in the room with Will Shipley and Phil Mafah,” Spiller said. “Those guys are excited about this new opportunity we have here as an offense. We know what those guys can do and what they bring to the table.”

The Tigers added two more backs to the room this year in Jamarius Haynes out of Handley High School (AL) and Jarvis Green out of Dutch Fork (SC). Both guys are three-star recruits according to the 247Sports Composite rating.

Green was a star for the Silver Foxes this season, racking up more than 2,200 yards and recording 41 total touchdowns on the season. He was the driving force behind Dutch Fork’s sixth state title in the last seven seasons.

“Every time you turn on the tape, it’s just productive,” Spiller said. “Two totally different guys. I think Dutch Fork probably used Jarvis more in the passing game than what Handley did with Jay. So you know he can catch the ball very well, but he can also run it.”

Haynes was a star in his own right for Handley, recording 1,888 yards and 27 touchdowns of his own while averaging over 10 yards per carry. The 6-foot, 185-pound Haynes was also a track and field star, finishing second in the state of Alabama in the long jump.

“Just a guy that’s very productive,” Spiller said. “Went to Auburn, ran 4.4, and they let that guy get out of the state. I’m excited about him. He’s very eager to get here and learn.”

