Tajh Boyd: Quarterback, Coach, Poet?

Wednesday was a busy day for the Clemson Tiger football program.

Dabo Swinney and his coaching staff had a plethora of interviews to discuss the recently signed 2023 recruiting class, in addition to showing off the new Clemson Athletic Branding Institute.

Former Tiger great and current offensive assistant Tajh Boyd was among the coaches who were interviewed on Wednesday. However, Boyd’s media availability included a wrinkle that no one else did.

Boyd included a 30-second poem about the Tigers, which highlighted everything from the class of 2023 to a jab at Clemson’s doubters on social media.

Check it out below: