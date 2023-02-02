Top Clemson QB target names finalists, sets commitment date

A priority Clemson quarterback target has announced his finalists and set his commitment date.

Little Rock (Ark.) Christian Academy four-star Walker White named Clemson, Auburn and Baylor as his three finalists, and revealed that he will make his commitment at 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

Walker, who received an offer from Clemson this past December, returned to campus last weekend for Saturday’s elite junior day.

As a junior, White passed for 1,975 yards and 25 touchdowns with nine interceptions, while also rushing for 837 yards and 16 more scores. He is ranked as high as the No. 92 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports, which considers him the No. 1 prospect in Arkansas and No. 8 quarterback nationally.

