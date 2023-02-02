Watch: Dexter Lawrence top highlights from 2022 season

Dexter Lawrence is coming off an outstanding 2022 season in the NFL that saw him collect a number of accolades, including Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

In his fourth NFL season, the former Clemson and current New York Giants defensive lineman recorded career highs in tackles (68), tackles for loss (7), sacks (7.5), quarterback hits (28), passes defended (3) and forced fumbles (2) across 16 regular season games.

You can see some of Lawrence’s best plays from the 2022 season in the following tweet from the Giants’ official Twitter account, or check out the full video here: LINK.

Oh we definitely do. https://t.co/mo5NOr4HAI — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 31, 2023

