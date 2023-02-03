Clemson quarterback target commits elsewhere

Clemson missed out on one of their top targets in the 2024 class on Friday afternoon.

Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) four-star quarterback Walker White committed to Auburn over Clemson and Baylor.

247Sports ranks the 6-foot-3, 215-pound signal caller as the No. 8 quarterback in the 2024 class and the No. 92 overall recruit overall. He also comes in as the top-ranked prospect in the state of Arkansas.

The announcement comes just under a week after White visited Clemson for the program’s Elite Junior Day.