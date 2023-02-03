ESPN staffer sees big freshman season ahead for Woods

This ESPN reporter envisions a big freshman season ahead for Clemson’s Peter Woods.

ESPN published a 2023 football recruiting class recap (subscription required) breaking down, among other things, which prospects they believe will make an immediate impact in college football.

A few ESPN writers/analysts were asked to pick the recruit who will have the best freshman season, and Woods was named by Tom VanHaaren.

Here’s what VanHaaren wrote about Woods, the top-ranked defender and No. 4 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class according to ESPN:

“Woods could make a lot of noise at Clemson along the defensive line. He is a five-star defensive tackle at 6-3, 275 pounds and is exactly what Clemson looks for up front. He’s big, strong, fast and should contribute early in some way, especially with some of the departures up front for the Tigers (Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy). Woods was highly sought-after and eventually could be a versatile lineman who can play in any defense.”

Woods, who led Thompson High (Alabaster, Ala.) to four straight 7A State Championships (2019-22), enrolled early in January.

A 2022 MaxPreps first-team All-American and the Alabama Player of the Year, as well as the 2022 Alabama Class 7A Lineman of the Year and a Super All-State honoree, Woods finished his high school career with 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks. He recorded 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and eight sacks as a senior despite being double-teamed the entire season.

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

