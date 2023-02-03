Former Tiger voted by peers as NFL's best at his position

There isn’t a better nose tackle in the NFL than Dexter Lawrence — at least according to some of his peers in the league.

The NFL Players Association released the Players’ All-Pro Top 5, giving the top five players at every position, as voted on specifically by those who play their position and those they line up against.

Lawrence was voted as the No. 1 nose tackle in the NFL, ahead of other standouts at the position like Kenny Clark of the Green Bay Packers, Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, D.J. Jones of the Denver Broncos and Al Woods of the Seattle Seahawks.

Drafted by the New York Giants in the first round (17th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Lawrence had his best season to date in his fourth NFL campaign. The 6-foot-4, 342-pounder recorded career highs in tackles (68), tackles for loss (7), sacks (7.5), quarterback hits (28), passes defended (3) and forced fumbles (2) across 16 regular season games.

Lawrence’s outstanding season earned him Pro Bowl honors, as well as second-team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press. Aditionally, he was named to the first Players’ All-Pro Team and the Professional Football Writers of America’s 2022 All-NFC team.

NFL players are honoring the best in the game. We've got the Top 5 players at their position–voted on specifically by those who play their position + those they line up against. See who made the #PlayersAllPro Top 5 ⏩https://t.co/oKCRkIC3nf pic.twitter.com/5UwgFG5rJ7 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) February 2, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

