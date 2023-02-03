Goodwin discusses what stands out about new LB additions

Wes Goodwin is stoked about Clemson’s 2023 signing class and the new additions to the Tigers’ football program.

After locking up the class during the December early signing period, Clemson celebrated its class again on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Goodwin spoke about the class on Wednesday in an interview with Don Munson during Clemson’s National Signing Day Show.

“Unbelievable class, and excited to get these guys on campus,” he said. “Great fit for our program, unbelievable young men, and can’t be more excited.”

Goodwin, Clemson’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, also discussed what stands out to him about the pair of newcomers in the 2023 class joining the Tigers’ linebacker room – Dee Crayton and Jamal Anderson, both of whom are midyear enrollees from the Peach State.

Crayton recorded 75 tackles as a senior, including 20 tackles for loss and four sacks.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder from Denmark High (Alpharetta, Ga.) also had two interceptions, one he returned for a score, and four forced fumbles.

“I like his size, his athleticism, his leadership skills, instincts, and he works extremely hard,” Goodwin said. “Character fit, and excited to get him here this spring and get him going.”

Anderson, meanwhile, was ranked as the No. 12 outside linebacker and No. 128 overall player in the nation by ESPN. At Mill Creek High (Buford, Ga.), he recorded 56 tackles (four sacks) in 2022 to go with four passes broken up, an interception, a blocked kick, two forced fumbles and two touchdowns (one via reception and one on a fumble return).

The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder is the son of former Atlanta Falcons All-Pro and Pro Bowl running back Jamal Anderson, who lettered at the University of Utah in 1992 and 1993.

“His length, athleticism, his speed, ability to play in space separates him, and another great young man who’s really a character fit as well,” Goodwin said of the younger Anderson. “He’s here and ready to get rolling.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

