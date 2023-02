Meet Clemson's midyear enrollees

Clemson’s early enrollees on the defensive side of the ball include Peter Woods, Khalil Barnes, Jamal Anderson, TJ Parker, Shelton Lewis, Dee Crayton, Stephiylan Green, Kylen Webb and Vic Burley.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers’ midyear enrollees include Zechariah Owens, Christopher Vizzina, Ian Reed, Peyton Streko, Harris Sewell, Paul Tyson, Jackson Smith, Jake Norris and Noble Johnson.

Clemson Football asked those players three questions: Who are you, how do you want to be remembered, and why Clemson?

Check out what they had to say and meet the midyears in the cool videos from Clemson Football’s official Twitter account below:

We asked the guys three questions. Who are you?

How do you want to be remembered?

Why Clemson? 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐝-𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: Defense 🐅 pic.twitter.com/FvuKuW3IcK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 1, 2023

We asked the guys three questions. Who are you?

How do you want to be remembered?

Why Clemson? 𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐝-𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: Offense 🐅 pic.twitter.com/eVvyGMjWS7 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 1, 2023

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!